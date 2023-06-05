FISHERS, Ind. — The Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers is officially open and ready for visitors, but some families may have worries about safety and cleanliness.

Recently, there were some concerns raised online about the park being dirty with one parent writing that the water was “nasty and stinky.”

Officials said this is just a part of the nature of a natural body of water.

“It is an unusual experience, but that is kind of the point of the park,” Ashley Elrod with the City of Fishers said. “You may see some things that you are not used to at your neighborhood pool and that can include wildlife and algae.”

Elrod said the area of the park is surrounded by a natural body of water and algae growth will happen.

“It’s good to keep in mind this is a natural body of water and [there is] natural land around here,” she said. “Algae is a natural part of any sort of open body of water.”

Elrod said the Department of Public Works is out at 5:00 am each day to keep the area clean and that the water is also tested regularly.

“Everything seems super clean and nice,” said Fishers resident Stacey Suever. “It’s been wonderful so far.”

Many Fishers’ families at the park on Monday said the overall atmosphere is great and they can’t wait to keep going back there throughout the summer.

“It’s a great way to spend the summer outdoors and enjoy time together as a family,” Dana Orton said.