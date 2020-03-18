Fishers man, woman found dead from gunshot wounds

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and a woman.

Officers with the Fishers Police Department responded to a family disturbance in the 12600 block of Ladson Street near 126th Street and Cumberland Road just after 1 a.m.

A 73-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were suffering from gunshot wounds. They both died from their injuries at the scene.

Investigators determined the two people are related. Police say there is no threat to the community, and they are not searching for a suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to call Fishers Police Detective Cesar Rodriguez at 317-595-3346.