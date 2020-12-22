Fishers issues public heath order on in-person gatherings ahead of New Year’s Eve

FISHERS, Ind — The Fishers Health Department announced a new public health order on Tuesday that puts a ban on late night in-person gatherings at dining establishments and bars.

Under the new order, all restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs, retail food establishments, and other establishments providing in-person food and/or drink service must close to indoor dining and drink services between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The order will be in effect from 10 p.m. on December 25 and will stay in place until 5 a.m. on January 8.

Carry-out dining will be allowed, but customers may not gather inside establishments.

The order is an effort to curb New Year’s Eve gatherings amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Indiana.

According to a release from the city of Fishers, Indiana is seeing a 40 percent increase in cases from the first two weeks of November to the first two weeks of December.

All of Fishers’ previous public health orders remain in effect. You can see them here.

The Fishers Health Department inspections team plans to enforce the order. You can use this form to report an establishment.