FISHERS, Ind. — A new mural has been introduced in the Nickel Plate District in the city of Fishers!

A ceremonial ribbon cutting for the piece of art was held on Wednesday, June 21, according to a press release sent from CRG Residential.

Local artist, Corey and Casey Wilkinson, painted the mural after being chosen through a series of interviews and applications. “We are happy to bring this mural to the people of Fishers for their enjoyment,” said brothers, Corey and Casey Wilkinson.

The image depicts a postcard from Fishers and highlights some of the city’s past, present, and future celebratory moments.

“As longtime residents of Fishers, our family was excited to support this mural project, which will become a gathering point or Instagram-moment for all to enjoy,” said Christopher Reid, CEO of CRG Residential. “It was important to us to work with muralists who shared our vision showcasing the history of Fishers while also looking forward to the city remaining a top-rated community in the U.S.”

Reid, along with family, donated the funds for the making of the mural. The portrait can be seen while driving on 116th St.