FISHERS, Ind. – The Fishers Freight will chug their way right through central Indiana.

That’s the name of Indiana’s newest professional football team. The Freight are part of the Indoor Football League and will play their home games at the new Fishers Event Center starting in March 2025.

The logo, unveiled Friday, features a Nickel Plate Road freight train with a blue, black and yellow color scheme. It’s meant to honor Fishers’ railroad roots. Formerly known as “Fishers Station” and “Fishers Switch,” the city’s development was driven greatly by the railroad industry.

“We wanted to pay homage to the history behind the city we will be calling home,” said team owner Jim Hallett in a news release. “We’re very excited to be the Fishers Freight and can’t wait to begin play in the Fishers Event Center.”

The Freight will become the 17th member of the Indoor Football League, which has been running since 2009. The league includes teams in multiple states spanning from California and Nevada out west to Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Illinois and Wisconsin, among others.

The IFL includes a number of legacy indoor football franchises like the Iowa Barnstormers, Arizona Rattlers, Green Bay Blizzard and Sioux Falls Storm, some which played in the old Arena Football League.

Indianapolis once served as home to its own AFL team, the Indiana Firebirds, who called Conseco Fieldhouse home during their 2001-2004 run in the Circle City.

“We’re thrilled to have the Fishers Freight representing this community and continuing to help build the new event center into a hub for sports and entertainment in our city,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “We look forward to bringing affordable family fun experiences to Fishers and I’m grateful for everyone who has worked tirelessly to make it happen.”

The Fishers Event Center is set to open in December 2024. The 8,500-seat venue will serve as home to both the Freight and the Indy Fuel.