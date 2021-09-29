Fishers Farmers’ Market goes virtual for the fall with free delivery

Fishers, Ind. – Saturday, September 25 will mark the final summer farmers’ market in the City of Fishers. Starting October 2, the market will move virtual.
The Fishers Fall Farmers’ Market will allow people to order online. It will feature free home delivery from nearly 20 local vendors.
The online ordering opens October 2 and 9 a.m. Each week, orders can be placed through noon on Wednesday for free home delivery.
The City of Fishers says the farmers’ market is ranked one of the top in the region and features fresh produce, baked goods, honey, meat, coffee and specialty food items.
Fall vendors include:
- 317 Juicery
- Alcomy LLC
- Coni Superfoods
- Diamond Organics
- Eat Surreal
- Fishers Flower Farm
- Generations Pie Company
- Gluten Free Creations
- Grandpa’s Jerky
- Hidden Acres
- Kafeteria LLC
- Kim’s Keylime Cookies
- Lazy Labs Bakery
- Le Petit Gateau Bakery
- Masters Home Preserves
- Metal Honey
- Morehouse Pork
- Pig’s Tale Charcuterie
- Rare Brew
- Salamat! Cookies
- Wesson’s Canine Bakery