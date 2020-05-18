Fishers family launches ‘Project Hoosiers Help Heroes’ to make thousands of protective masks

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Fishers woman and her family are making a difference for health care workers and her community. She’s turned her unfortunate circumstances into a way to help thousands on the front lines.

The sound of sewing machines is a constant reminder for Sydney Johnson, her fiancé Jacob, and her soon to be mother-in-law Martha.

“Right now, we’re probably working 70-80 hours a week on masks,” said Johnson. “I just keep getting messages and messages, and it just grows from orders of 25 to orders of 200 or orders of 500.”

Each stitch and mask they make will protect a health care worker, someone who is at risk for COVID-19, or just someone in their community.

“From pediatrics to ICU nurses, to homeless shelters, anywhere and everywhere,” Johnson explained when asked about the people who have reached out for donations.

This family calls themselves Project Hoosiers Help Heroes. They’re making roughly 150 masks a day to give people in need for free. A job that’s helping Johnson push through a personally difficult time.

“I was ready to get married and go to Disney and do all of that fun stuff, but this has been fun,” Johnson added.

This weekend would have been her wedding reception. Instead, her festivities were canceled. On top of that, Johnson was inspired to make masks when she and her fiancé were both furloughed from work.

“Very busy, I have to say that. I didn’t think I would spend this much time off of work, working,” said her fiancé Jacob Fulwider. He’s also helping create masks with the family.

Martha Harms, Johnson’s soon-to-be mother-in-law and the woman who started the mask-making effort added, “If we didn’t have this to work on, she could have been like wallowing in it, and it’s been nice to have this.”

The need isn’t going away. So far, this family has created more than 5,000 masks to donate.

“I can say that I am helping somebody do their job in a much safer manner,” said Harms. “Our masks have the ability to put filters in them.”

As Indiana begins re-opening, Johnson and her family plan to get back to work, but the masks remain a priority.

“It may just take a little bit longer, but we’re still going to do it,” said Johnson.

And that also stands true for Johnson’s future wedding.

“I just love Sydney so much and she’s amazing, and I can’t wait to make her my official wife,” said Fulwider.

Click here if you would like to help Project Hoosiers Help Heroes by donating supplies or volunteering.