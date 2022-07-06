Nowadays, safety is one of the most important aspects people look for when moving or if they begin to start a family.

According to a report by safewise.com, both Fishers and Carmel made the top 10 list of the most safest cities for families in the whole United States.

Carmel, Indiana came in as the 3rd most safest city in America, and right behind it at number 5 safest is Fishers, Indiana.

These cities tend to have lower violent crime rates, property crime, and sex offenders.

The complete top 10 list of safest cities in the United States, according to safewise.com:

Johns Creek, Georgia Newton, Massachusetts Carmel, Indiana Flower Mound, Texas Fishers, Indiana Cary, North Carolina Mission Viejo, California Lakewood Township, New Jersey Frisco, Texas San Ramon, California