FISHERS, Ind. — Soon, a 25-acre plot of farmland on Hoosier Road in Fishers will become a $60 million community center.

“The Fishers community and Hamilton County, in general, has been growing at a strong clip for a long time,” said City of Fisher’s director of Recreation and Wellness Jake Reardon McSoley. “A lot of population growth and really not an even distribution as far as location for available amenities.”

Artist rendering of the Fishers community center

The main level of the center will include a 5,300-square-foot indoor playground, an aquatics center and an 18,600-square-foot gymnasium. The second level includes a walking track and fitness studios.

During planning, the city collaborated with Fishers Advisory Committee on Disability. That means the new center will include accessibility features such as a zero-depth entry pool, a water wheelchair and accessible fitness equipment.

The community center will also house Outside the Box’s adult day program to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We hope to officially close on the land next month, break ground in the fall and that has us opening somewhere around June 2025,” said McSoley.

Anyone who wants to enjoy several of the amenities must purchase a membership. Those prices have not been released but Fishers residents will receive a discount.

“The amenities you would not need a membership for and people are welcome to enjoy is the playground, the indoor walking track and then the cafe,” said McSoley.

The center’s large price tag is not expected to increase taxes.

“This project, along with the new City Hall as well as the new event center, are all getting done without taxes being raised at all,” said McSoley.

The Fishers Finance Committee will review the project resolution on Wednesday, June 15. Then, the city council will vote on the project at its next meeting on June 19.