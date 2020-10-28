Fishers announces ‘Boo Bash’ cancellation

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers Parks announced the cancellation of its annual Boo Bash.

According to the Fishers Parks website, the cancellation is due to rising cases of the coronavirus in Fishers.

Here is the complete statement from Fishers Parks:

Out of an abundance of caution and due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Fishers, Fishers Parks has decided to cancel Boo Bash this Saturday, October 31. For more information about COVID-19, including the community data dashboard, visit the Fishers Health Department webpage at fishers.in.us/Coronavirus.