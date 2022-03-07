FISHERS, Ind. — An ambitious 5-year-old is working to collect blankets for those in need.

She and her family are hoping that the small gift of a blanket will have a big impact.

Fallon Wetherill’s mother Natisha was apprehensive at first and set a modest goal of collecting 20 blankets. While Fallon set her sights for 100.

So far, they’ve collected over 160 and now have a new goal of 200.

They have an Amazon link they share on social media where people can buy the blankets and have them sent to their house. Once they get there, Fallon, and her little sister sort and count them.

They’ve had people from all over the country help.

“I mean we’ve just had blankets from everywhere. And a lot of people here in Indianapolis have supported the cause and come alongside Fallon. It just warms my heart to know that there are lots of people that want to help others,” said Natisha.

Fallon says it makes her happy to be able to help since this mission has been on her heart for a while.

“Because I’ve been praying for these people who are cold,” Fallon said.

Just last week they made their first of many deliveries to the Wheeler Mission. Fallon’s mom says they also made a delivery to someone they encountered on the street who was experiencing homelessness.

“You know, I’ve really been inspired by her because it makes me see that we can do little bitty things to make a big difference,” said Natisha.

They also plan to make a delivery to a women’s and children’s shelter soon.

“Well hopefully we are encouraging other people to do small things. And even at a young age, we can make a big difference,” said Natisha.

“That’s what’s inspired me. As her mom, I think sometimes I’m hesitant and I think of all the reasons that it may not make a big difference, but one small act can make a huge difference.”

They are still collecting blankets so if you want to send some their way, you can visit this link.

Blankets can also be dropped off here at Zuluscape:

11521 Fishers Drive

Fishers, IN 46038

Fallon and her mom say she got the inspiration from a story that was featured here.

Jackson’s January of Joy, where a Noblesville five-year-old was collecting stuffed animals.

Jackson’s mom says that it makes her heart burst to know that her son has inspired others. She also says that we could all learn from the kindness of children.