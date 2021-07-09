First tournament to be played at ‘Abby and Libby Memorial Park’ in honor of murdered Delphi teens

DELPHI– The first event will take place at the ‘Abby and Libby Memorial Park’ this weekend.

The complex was built in memory of the two Delphi teens, Abigail Williams and Liberty German, who were killed in February of 2017.

“I can’t wait to hear the first crack of the bat and the umpire say play ball,” said Mike Patty, Libby German’s grandfather.

“It’s going to be a unique feeling watching those kids take the field,” said Eric Erskin, Abby’s Grandfather.

The project has taken two years, thousands of volunteers, and countless hours.

“It’s all for the girls and the community,” Patty said. “We wouldn’t have gotten here without support of so many people.”

Patty says this tournament is about more than just a softball game. It’s about keeping their memory alive as they continue to fight for justice.

“I firmly believe somebody knows who this is,” Patty said. “They deserve justice, they really do. It’s been long enough, let’s bring that portion to a closer.”

Abby Williams and Libby German

The investigation into who killed Abby and Libby continues. Tips can be submitted at the following: