First responders share safety tips ahead of multi-day winter weather event

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you are preparing to stay indoors or gearing up to travel- first responders ask that Hoosiers keep some simple safety tips at the top of their mind.

Indiana’s first major winter weather event of the season is expected to last several days. For some Hoosiers, that means they are planning to stay indoors.

“I know that most people are going to look for alternative ways to stay warm and maybe use things incorrectly,” said Ricardo Vega, Deputy Fire Marshall with the Pike Township Fire Department.

Vega has seen the dangers of space heaters first-hand. Just one week ago, Pike Township firefighters responded to the 4600-block of Lafayette Road for an RV fire. When crews arrived, the bodies of two adult males were found dead inside. That fire has been ruled an accident and the cause was determined to be a kerosene space heater located too close to combustibles.

“So many of these heaters are designed to be outdoor heaters and people do not realize that and use them indoors,” said Vega.

That is why Vega said it is important to read your space heater’s manual and instructions. He also said they should never be left unattended while you sleep or go into another room.

“Make sure you know how the heater works, plug the heater directly into an outlet, do not use an extension cord, and make sure that there’s at least three feet… at least three feet away from any combustibles,” said Vega.

Vega said stovetops and ovens should not be used for warmth either.

Meanwhile – some Hoosiers may have no choice but to travel in these dangerous winter conditions. While INDOT plows will be out in full force, Indiana State Police said drivers can never be too prepared.

“Just be prepared – not only prepared with your vehicle and the list of all the things that you’re supposed to have in there, but mentally prepare,” said Sergeant John Perrine with Indiana State Police. “Leave early. Give yourself extra stopping distance. Most importantly, slow down.”

Sergeant Perrine said Hoosiers should also have a full tank of gas, plenty of windshield wiper fluid, and a charged phone before hitting the road.

“Think about basic things: extra blankets, extra coat, hats, gloves. Think about being stranded on the side of the road some things that you may need. Check your spare tire make sure it’s inflated,” Sergeant Perrine said.