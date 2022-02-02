First responders, hospitals gear up as winter storm rolls in to Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Emergency response agencies across Marion County didn’t wait for the storm to move in to be ready for what the next several days will bring as messy winter weather makes its way into the Indy metro area.

“The dispatchers have already begun preparations, actually started early this week when we learned that the storm was approaching,” said Michael Hubbs, director of Marion County 911.

At the county’s communication center, the largest in the state which Hubbs said is also one of the top ten busiest nationwide in terms of call volume each year, staff have geared up for long hours and the possibility of overnight stays over the next several days.

“We’ve actually brought in bedding for them, food and just trying to make it comfortable – recognizing the fact that they’re going to work 12–16-hour days, maybe even longer depending on how bad the storm is, so preparations are underway and we’re fully ready to accept the onslaught of 911 calls we expect,” said Hubbs.

Dispatchers are the first line of communication for many of the other services across Indianapolis and Marion County. But Hubbs said in order to get help to those who need it, they need to make sure only those who need emergency assistance are calling 911.

“Really our biggest problem, impediment is the onslaught of 911 calls that aren’t necessary,” he said, “What that equates to is there’s going to be a person out there calling with a true life or death emergency and they may not get through right away.”

“The problems we see a lot with storms like this approaching is people are going to call 911 asking about road conditions, how much snow is left, snow emergencies,” said Hubbs.

For cold weather information or help with services like food, crisis hotlines, disability or shelter, residents can dial 211 at any time of the day or night, confidentially.

On top of dispatchers ready to work around the clock, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) said it is also prepared for what the storm may bring.

“Weather is nothing new for us. We’re used to it whether it’s snow, ice or something else going on,” said Dan O’Donnell, Chief of IEMS.

O’Donnell said the department has been preparing, both internally and by meeting with leadership of public safety agencies from dispatch, to police, fire, and everyone in between to make sure there is a plan in place.

“If you call 911 for a medical emergency, we’re going to come,” said O’Donnell.

If the weather does get especially bad, O’Donnell said they will make slight alterations in the interest of protecting the safety of patients, their staff and other drivers on the road. They also want to ensure there are ambulances available for all people who do call 911 and may need emergency transport to the hospital.

“One of the ways of doing that is that we may during bad, bad weather is we are going to likely take you to the closest appropriate facility,” said O’Donnell.

While he recognizes some people may prefer to be treated at a specific hospital, when it comes to inclement weather, there may need to be decisions made to protect the lives of all involved.

“Generally we’ve been doing that for quite some time, it doesn’t create any issues with our patients, and we do make sure that they get the care that they need,” O’Donnell said.

One thing that won’t change, regardless, is the speed crews will go to get to the hospital. First priority every day, O’Donnell said, is safety for everyone on the road, patients and ambulance crews included.

“We want to make sure we’re addressing emergencies and making sure we’re getting there but in no way, shape or form have we to meet – you need to go faster and faster and faster, because faster, is not safe. It’s not only unsafe for other drivers out there and it doesn’t necessarily serve our patients very well” he said.

You can never predict when an emergency may strike, so first responders encourage you to keep a clean walkway or path to your home in case help needs to get to you. If you are unable to do so or someone has been unable to help you and an emergency occurs, they are also prepared to help with that.

“We arm our providers with shovels and deicer, and they may run into areas where it hasn’t been shoveled yet for a multitude of reasons so they can go ahead and do that,” said O’Donnell.

Despite challenges throughout the pandemic with hospitals on diversion, no Indianapolis-area hospitals are diverting patients right now. All tell CBS4 they are ready to accept patients who need their care.

“We still staff our emergency departments like we would on a day when we expect it to be 80 degrees and sunny and we are prepared to take care of anyone who comes in through our doors,” said Doctor Tyler Stepsis, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Eskenazi Health.

Stepsis said despite a small reprieve with less COVID-related hospitalizations, the hospital is still quite full with patients, but ready and prepared to accept any Hoosiers who may need their help.

As weather approaches, he doesn’t have a crystal ball so he isn’t able to say whether Eskenazi Health will see more patients due to weather-related injuries or accidents, but said it is not uncommon to see people coming in due to these circumstances.

“Like cars sliding into one another or sliding into a pedestrian, pedestrians slipping and falling and hurting themselves,” he said. “When snow comes, it’s pretty well-documented that’s when we start to see heart attacks come up as well because it might be the first time someone’s exerted themselves in a while and really stressed that heart.”

Stepsis expects Eskenazi Health to see more of a change in the types of patient complaints rather than an increase in patients coming to the hospital, but again, said he cannot predict the future so he hopes he can lend a bit of advice for people to stay safe and heed warnings.

“It’s one of those things where we do see a lot more broken bones, we do see a lot more overheat injury and we also do see a fair amount of frostbite and cold-weather emergencies as well,” said Stepsis. “We always find that each new snowfall brings a new amount of people who think they’re inventing something new whether it’s a tow-behind sledding or something along those lines. We’ll just go right out and say don’t do that stuff because it’s not new, people have been injured by it before and just stay safe.”

Stepsis encourages people to prepare and said if you need them, they are there. He also recommends if you need 911 or help, don’t delay your care.

“If you are ever in doubt that you need medical care, that’s why we’re there,” said Stepsis.