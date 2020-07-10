First phase of Bottleworks District scheduled to open December 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction on a major downtown development is still moving forward with the first phase of the Bottleworks District on the east end of Mass Ave set to open by the end of the year.

“We’re still making great progress and moving full speed ahead,” said Amy Isbell-Williams, heneral manager of the Bottleworks Hotel.

A $300 million investment, the Bottleworks District will bring in a hotel, retail, food and new residents. It’s being built at the site of the old Coca-Cola Bottling Plant.

“There’s no question in this city, the building is iconic, and it holds a tremendous amount of history,” Isbell-Williams said.

The hotel has nearly 140 rooms, retail space and 12,000 square feet of event space. It will open in December along with a food hall called the Garage as part of Phase 1.

“As we proceed, there’s going to be condos downtown, there will be town homes, there’s more phases to this that will happen,” Isbell- Williams said.

The entire district takes up 12 acres. It’s been an exciting development downtown leaders are looking forward to, and to them the timing is perfect.

“There’s been so much negative discussion around downtown,” said Sherry Seiwert, president of Downtown Indy, Inc. “To see this new development and to bring hope to this area, it will be tremendous.”

A number of small shops have already signed on. However, the economic situation has not been great for local small businesses.

“As a result, our roster of tenants have been in flux,” Isbell- Williams said. “But construction continues on schedule and we’re confident the District will provide a fantastic experience for guests one way or another.”

Virus or not, Bottleworks still has its eyes on 2020, hoping to hit the ground running in 2021 and beyond.

“We’re really trying to make sure that everyone knows we’re still keeping our eyes on the prize and making sure it’ll be a space that everyone can enjoy the safest way possible,” Isbell- Williams said.

Phase 1 also includes a movie theater. Phase 2 is set to open in 2022 with apartments, office and retail space.

For more information, check out https://www.bottleworksdistrict.com/.