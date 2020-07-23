First naturalization ceremony since start of COVID-19 pandemic takes place in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — 86 new United States citizens took the oath of citizenship outside the Indiana War Memorial Thursday morning.

The ceremony was the first since March due to the outbreak. During the ceremony, they watched a video of welcoming remarks and important information on the rights and responsibilities of Americans.

City and state officials felt that this was an important time to naturalize the citizens before the November election.

“Eight years ago is when I became a resident. And then I say, it’s time. It is time for me to become because it’s important for us to vote,” Lucy Selba, a new U.S. Citizen said.

The citizens come from 29 different countries.