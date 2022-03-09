INDIANAPOLIS — Motorists should be on the lookout as the first major closure for IndyGo’s Purple Line construction goes into effect Thursday.

IndyGo said the closure will affect traffic on 38th Street in both directions between Fall Creek Parkway at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Orchard Avenue. During the closure, access to Sutherland Avenue will remain open to local traffic.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted using Fall Creek Parkway and Keystone Avenue while westbound traffic will be detoured via Keystone Avenue, 46th Street, and College Avenue.

Photo//IndyGo

This road closure is expected to last 10 days. After the full closure, eastbound lanes on 38th Street from Fall Creek Parkway to Keystone Avenue will continue to be closed for 130 days. During this closure, eastbound traffic will be detoured via Fall Creek Parkway and Keystone Avenue.

Westbound traffic will not be impacted and local access to all residences and businesses will be maintained during both closures.

Photo//IndyGo

For updates on the Purple Line construction, people can visit IndyGo’s website.