Fireworks show will return to Downtown Indianapolis on July 4

INDIANAPOLIS – Fireworks will return to downtown Indianapolis in 2021.

After being canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions last year, fireworks will once again light up the night sky on July 4.

They will be launched from atop the 500 North Meridian office building starting at 10 p.m. The 21-minute show will be synced to music aired on local Emmis Communications radio stations B105.7 and 97.1 Hank FM, organizers said.

Visit Indy and Downtown Indy, Inc. have worked with other civic organizations and the City of Indianapolis to help bring downtown back in the wake of the pandemic.

“We are excited to bring back one of our treasured July 4 traditions,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “This year, we can celebrate our country’s independence, our city’s bicentennial, and our continued comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic, powered by more and more residents choosing to get vaccinated.”

Regions Tower had been the host location and sponsor of the Downtown Freedom Fest for more than 50 years. However, Downtown Indy, Inc. had to identify a new launch site because of a nearby residential development.

The group worked with the Indianapolis Fire Department, city officials and pyrotechnic professionals to find a new location that met the requirements of fire safety ordinances and was a safe distance from residences, hotels, homeless shelters and jails.

“Additionally, shooting off large scale, aerial fireworks should also be a safe audible distance from our beloved Zoo and the animals in their care,” said Sherry Seiwert, president of Downtown Indy, Inc. “Fortunately, our friends at Stenz Corp. came through and offered the 500 North Meridian building, which they manage.”