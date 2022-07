INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say errant fireworks were to blame for a residence fire late Sunday night on the city’s near west side.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Ave., where they found a fire on a deck. It took about twenty minutes to get the fire under control.

A 23-year-old man and his 24-year-old wife managed to escape the fire without injury. The couple also managed to grab one of their dogs, but two additional dogs are unaccounted for.