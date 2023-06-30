INDIANAPOLIS — Fireworks are soon to bright up the night sky for the holiday weekend!

Here are some places around central Indiana where you can find the fun:

Bartholomew County (Columbus):

Boone County (Whitestown, Zionsville):

Delaware County (Muncie):

Hamilton County (Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville):

Hendricks County (Plainfield, Danville):

Howard County (Kokomo, Greenstown, Russiaville):

Johnson County (Greenwood, Franklin, Bargersville):

Madison County (Anderson):

Marion County (Indianapolis, Beech Grove, Lawrence):

Monroe County (Bloomington):

Wayne County (Richmond, Cambridge City, Hagerstown):

White County (Monticello):

To add your firework show please e-mail dstuddard@fox59.com