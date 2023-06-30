Fireworks on the Fourth of July in Indianapolis, Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Fireworks are soon to bright up the night sky for the holiday weekend!

Here are some places around central Indiana where you can find the fun:

Bartholomew County (Columbus):

Columbus regional health presents: Musical Fireworks 33 Honoring Our Heroes!, June 30th at 10 p.m.

Boone County (Whitestown, Zionsville):

Delaware County (Muncie):

Fireworks On the Levee – Independence Day, July 4

Hamilton County (Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville):

Hendricks County (Plainfield, Danville):

Howard County (Kokomo, Greenstown, Russiaville):

Haynes Apperson Festival 2023, July 1 from 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Johnson County (Greenwood, Franklin, Bargersville):

Red, White, and Blueberry Festival, on July 1 – July 4 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Madison County (Anderson):

Marion County (Indianapolis, Beech Grove, Lawrence):

Monroe County (Bloomington):

Fireworks & Cruise-in at the Monroe County Fairgrounds, June 30 at 6 p.m.

Wayne County (Richmond, Cambridge City, Hagerstown):

White County (Monticello):

Lake Freeman Fireworks, July 1

To add your firework show please e-mail dstuddard@fox59.com