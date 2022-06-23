Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Indianapolis, central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Fireworks will soon light up the skies in central Indiana.

The Fourth of July is on a Monday this year, but some communities will hold their fireworks displays earlier than that. The earliest display we found is on June 24.

You can explore the map below or read through some times and locations for fireworks in Indianapolis and surrounding cities:

County by county fireworks events:

Scroll through to find fireworks events by county. You can hop to a specific area by clicking on the county in the following list:

Fireworks events in Hamilton County

Spark!Fishers – 6/25 starting at 3 p.m. fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

The annual Spark!Fishers Street Fair showcases vendors, local businesses and organizations, artists, and artisans. More than 100 food and art vendors will be at this year’s event in the Nickel Plate District.

New this year, families with toddlers can take advantage of a toddler zone. The event also features a kids zone and teen zone.

People can check out the three stages of entertainment along with a parade at 6 p.m. The best place to check out the fireworks will be the amphitheater lawn, so bring your chair or blanket.

CarmelFest – 7/3 starting at 9 a.m. fireworks starting around 9:45 p.m.

CarmelFest is an annual summer tradition for families and friends throughout Indiana. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment and festival food while shopping in the marketplace.

The CarmelFest Parade takes place on July 4 at 10:30 a.m. You can sit and watch the fireworks on July 3 and 4.

Lights over Morse Lake – 7/4 starting at 7:30 a.m. fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

The Lights over Morse Lake festival is taking place July 1 through July 4 at Community Park, Morse Lake and various other locations. The festival includes a carnival, concerts, hot air balloon rides and more.

The Fourth of July parade takes place at 11 am. The festival will end with a bang with fireworks at the Jackson Street Bridge.

This festival is free for the family to attend. The carnival costs $25 to ride the rides.

Noblesville Parade & Fireworks Festival – 7/4 starting at 4:30 p.m. fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

The Noblesville Fireworks Festival brings families together to celebrate our nation’s birthday every July 4th.

The festival is free and offers plenty of activities for kids, teens, and adults. This year features a live band and a variety of great food vendors.

The day starts with a parade at 4:30 showcasing politicians, community businesses and organizations, youth sports teams, public safety vehicles, and more. It ends with fireworks lighting up the nighttime sky.

Westfield Rocks the 4th – 7/4 starting at 5 p.m. fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

Westfield Rocks the 4th is taking place at Grand Park Sports Campus on July 3 and July 4. The festival features food, music and fun for the entire family.

Attendees can enjoy food and drinks from food trucks, free concerts and a more. While the event is free to attendees, the Kids Zone area costs $10 each day or $15 for both days.

New to the event this year is a Kids Stage that will feature Mik the Music Man, magic shows and demonstrations. Westfield Welcome has also partnered with Indiana Army National Guard to have additional inflatables and activities for older kids in the Kids Zone.

The event will be capped off by a fireworks display on the 4th around 10 p.m.

Fishers Parks & Recreation Fireworks – 7/4 starting at 7 p.m. fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

Fishers Parks and Recreation is bringing three fireworks shows to the community on the 4th. People can watch the fireworks from the Nickel Plate District, Cyntheanne Park, and the Geist Reservoir.

Before the fireworks, you can catch Fool House on the Nickel Plate District AMP stage starting at 7 p.m. The best place to watch the fireworks are downtown, Cyntheanne Park, HSE Intermediate/Jr High, and on the water.

Fall Creek Bridge will not be closed to traffic, but the pedestrian walkway on the bridge will be closed for safety during the fireworks.

Fireworks events in Hendricks County

Ribfest – 6/25 starting at 10 a.m. fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

Hendricks County Rib-Fest & BBQ is taking place at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds. It features entertainment, games for kids, lots of food, and fireworks.

Local restaurants are competing for “best ribs” & “best sauce” bragging rights as judged by the local tasters. There will also be a Rib-Run and Balloon Glow.

Food Trucks and Fireworks – 7/4 starting at 6 p.m. fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

Eight food truckls are participating in this year’s Food Trucks & Fireworks happening at the Danville Community High School parking lot. There will also be a family fun zone.

After getting your fill, you can watch the fireworks from the lot.

Night at the Park – 7/2 starting at 6 p.m. fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

You can head to the Avon Town Hall Park for a Night at the Park. The event features live music, food trucks, an animal show, pony rides, face-painting, and wrapping up the night with a fireworks show.

All activities, other than the food trucks, are free.

Brownsburg July 4 Concert & Fireworks – 7/4 starting at 10 a.m. fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

The Brownsburg Lions Club is celebrating the July 4th Extravaganza starting June 29. A carnival will be set up at Arbuckle Acres Park with rides, games and food.

On July 4, a parade is taking place starting at Brownsburg High School. You can also watch a concert that evening before the fireworks start at dusk. Sensory-friendly viewing is taking place inside Eaton Hall.

2021 Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza – 7/4 starting at 5 p.m. fireworks starting around 9:55 p.m.

The Hummel Park Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza features food, activities and live music. Organizers say it features one of the largest fireworks displays in central Indiana.

Fireworks events in Marion County

Marion County Fair – 6/24 starting at 5 p.m. fireworks starting at dusk

The Marion County Fair is celebrating its opening night with a fireworks show. The fair brings in special features, events, acts, and performers to delight the crowds.

Independence Day Celebration – 7/3 starting at noon fireworks starting at dusk

The Marion County Fair is also celebrating Independence Day with another fireworks show.

City of Lawrence 4th Fest – 7/4 starting at 10 a.m. fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

The City of Lawrence is celebrating our nation’s independence with a full day full of events at Lawrence Community Park. The day starts with a parade at 10 a.m. and goes on to feature car shows and concerts.

Downtown Freedom Blast – 7/4 starting at 8 p.m. fireworks starting after the Indian’s game

Downtown Indy’s 4th of July Fireworks are taking place again. You can watch it up-close from the Indiana War Memorial grounds and American Legion Mall or from afar from the north and west sides of the Downtown/Mile Square.

The fireworks show will synced to music aired on our local Emmis Communications radio stations, including B105.7, 97.1 Hank FM and 93.1 FM WIBC.

All American Day in the Park – 7/3 starting at 6 p.m. fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

The 2022 All American Day in the Park and Fireworks is taking place at Sarah T Bolton Park in Beech Grove. There will be music, food, games, fun, and fireworks!

Fireworks events in Monroe County

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration – 7/3 starting at 9 p.m. fireworks starting at dusk

The annual Lake Lemon Independence Day Celebration is taking place once again. This year you can select from several food truck vendors. The fireworks show will begin at dusk and entry is $20 per vehicle.

Fireworks at the Monroe County Fairgrounds – 6/24 starting at 6 p.m. fireworks starting at dusk

The Monroe County Fair is kicking off its season with a firework show on June 24. There will be live music, fair food vendors, and a classic car cruise-in.

Ellettsville Fireworks – 7/2 fireworks starting at dusk.

Ellettsville is hosting a fireworks display at the high school. The fireworks will be launched from the Edgewood High School Cross Country area behind the high school and Junior High.

Red, White, and BOOM – 7/3 starting at 6 p.m. fireworks starting at dusk

The Red, White, and BOOM features bounce houses, games, and hot dogs & chips for attendees. Fireworks begin at dusk at Grace Baptist.

Fireworks for Freedom – 7/3 starting at 6:30 p.m. fireworks starting at dusk

Fireworks for Freedom provides free food, fireworks, and fun. The event takes place at Emmanuel Church in Bloomington.

Fireworks events in Johnson County

Sparks in the Park – 6/24 starting at 7 p.m. fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

Johnson County Park is hosting a ticketed concert at the amphitheater, food, beer, wine and a free fireworks show. The Indiana Live Steamers is offering $3 train rides from 6 to 8 p.m.

Freedom Festival – 6/25 starting at 4 p.m. fireworks starting around 10:15 p.m.

The city of Greenwood is hosting a Freedom Festival all day on June 25. The day starts at 4 p.m. with a festival parade.

During the day, you can watch live music, go to a kid zone, and check out local food. In the evening, a ceremony honoring our heroes takes place followed by retiring the flag.

The day will end with K.O.R.N. Country 100.3 musical fireworks.

Franklin Firecracker Festival – 7/3 starting at 2 p.m. fireworks starting around 10:10 p.m.

The Franklin Firecracker Festival is taking place at the DriveHubler.com Amphitheater. During the festival, you can listen to live music, check out a beer and wine garden, and see who the fastest kid in town is.

Firecracker Festival – 7/4 starting at 5 p.m. fireworks starting at dusk

Edinburgh’s annual Firecracker Festival will be downtown again this year. The festival features a lot of fun activities for all ages.

The fireworks will be shot off from School Hill at dusk. Festivities include games and activities for kids, food, live music, and more.

Fireworks events in Bartholomew County

QMIX Musical Fireworks – 7/1 starting at 5:30 p.m. fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

Columbus is celebrating 30 years of QMIX Musical Fireworks at AirPark Columbus. Food and Fun begin at 5:30 with a Magic Show at 6pm. The vendor area will be in the parking lot of Ivy Tech with some small adjustments due to construction.

Fireworks start at 10 choreographed to QMIX 107.3.

July 4th Fireworks – 7/4 fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

CERA Sports Park & Campground is hosting an Independence Day celebration. You can spend the evening with live music, food and drink vendors, cornhole, basketball, bounce houses, swimming, and more.

Fireworks events in Boone County

4th of July Celebration – 7/4 starting at 5 p.m. fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

The Zionsville Lions Club is hosting its annual 4th of July Celebration at Zionsville Lions Park. The celebration features live entertainment, food, and a kid’s corner.

Independence Day Celebration – 7/3 starting at 6 p.m. fireworks starting at dusk

The annual free Independence Day celebration is taking place at Eagle Church. You can get carnival-style food and ice cream, and enjoy live music, a kid zone, and fantastic fireworks!



Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks will begin once it gets dark.

Fireworks events in Howard County

Haynes Apperson Festival – 7/2 starting at noon, fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

The Haynes Apperson Festival is taking place from June 30 through July 2. The festival features live entertainment, car shows, and carnival rides at Foster Park.

A parade takes place on July 2 through downtown. The night ends with another concert and fireworks after the show.

Greentown Lions Club fireworks – 7/4 fireworks starting at dusk

The Greentown Lions Club is presenting a fireworks display on July 4 at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds.

They ask patrons to stay in or around their cars and not to bring personal fireworks.

Fireworks events in Grant County

Marion 4th of July Fireworks Display – 7/3 starting at 5 p.m, fireworks starting at dusk

An Independence Day celebration is taking place at Matter Park,



Food vendors will be available starting at 5 p.m. You can also get your face painted or get some balloon art. A DJ will be there from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. and there will be two inflatables from 6-8 p.m.!

Submit a fireworks event

We know there are a lot more fireworks events out there that we didn’t cover. If you want to showcase yours, fill out the form below: