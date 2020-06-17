Fires at Johnson County home construction sites under investigation

GREENWOOD, Ind. – An investigation is underway into a pair of fires at homes under construction in Greenwood.

The first happened just east of Main Street and I-65. The second happened just across street at a different construction site.

One home was located at 236 Darrough Dr. and the other was at Campus Lane and Shirk Way.

“I can confirm that we had two fires overnight in homes that were under construction, said Chad Tatman with the Greenwood Fire Department. “[The] fire marshal has started his investigation.”

Meantime, a fire at Wild Turkey Run in Whiteland is also under investigation.

Eric Funkhauser with the Whiteland Fire Department said the fire involved a home under construction.