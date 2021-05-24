Firefighters respond to house fire on southeast side; 1 woman found dead inside

House fire on the southeast side of Indianapolis, just outside 465

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials say a woman was found dead after a house fire on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Crews were dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Five Points Road just before 5 a.m. That’s just outside of the 465 loop, north of Hanna Avenue.

Firefighters say people at the scene told them a woman was still in the house. They say they had trouble getting through the house because of an “extreme amount of clutter.”

The woman was found during a secondary search of the building and was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of her death is unknown.

Investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.