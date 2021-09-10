Firefighters respond to fire at multi-residential home on Keystone

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis crews responded to an early morning house fire on the city’s near east side Friday.

Firefighters on scene said the fire was in a vacant multi-residential house in the 900 block of N. Keystone Avenue. It started just before 5 a.m.

The fire was contained to the back of the house, and both units were damaged. The home was boarded up and no one was found inside.

Crews told us they responded to another fire in the same building earlier this year around March.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.