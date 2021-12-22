Firefighters respond to blaze at Kokomo home; Officials to search home for survivors

KOKOMO, Ind. — A large fire in Kokomo called for several fire departments to provide tanker support to the Kokomo Fire Department.

The fire department was notified of a house fire at home on County Road 50 East, south of State Road 26 and east of State Road 931, a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police called the fire in after arriving at the home to investigate a burglar alarm call.

Firefighters said the fire was already heavy by the time they arrived, and photos provided by Kokomo Scanner show heavy flames.

Firefighters received tanker support from Taylor, Sharpsville and Harrison Township firefighters. Additional tanker support was requested for several other departments.

We are working to confirm if there was a fatality in the fire. Fire officials say they are on waiting on daylight to search the home. They say a roof collapsed during the fire, further complicating matters.