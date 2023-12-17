KOKOMO, Ind. — Crews in Kokomo extinguished a fire at a storage facility on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396 page, crews were dispatched to the area at 11 a.m. on a report of a commercial fire involving heavy smoke and visible flames.

The Facebook post indicates crews made an aggressive interior attack on the fire. Firefighters struggled to fully extinguish the flames because the storage units were filled with various objects.

Per the Facebook post, heavy machinery was requested at the scene to help crews remove objects from the storage units. Off-duty personnel were also called to the scene for additional assistance. The Facebook post indicated that crews were on scene for more than six hours.

The fire is still being investigated. No injuries related to this incident have been reported.