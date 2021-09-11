Firefighters dealing with large blaze at recycling/wrecker service on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Twp. firefighters and other fire departments are on the scene of a large blaze in the 3500 block of W. Kelly St., where a large fire has been burning since about 6:30 this morning. Wayne Twp. confirms there is a large pile of metal that is on fire.

Firefighters are struggling with water supply issues at the scene. Units from Indianapolis Fire Dept., Speedway Fire Dept., and a foam truck from the airport fire department are assisting with the fire-fighting effort.

There are no reports of injuries.

Responders are working to create a fire break around the burning metal pile to contain the blaze. There is also concern about a large storage of gasoline on-site.