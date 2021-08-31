Firefighter rescues mother and daughter from house fire in Pipe Creek Township

FRANKTON, Ind.- A firefighter rescues a mother and a daughter from a house fire. Cell phone video shows smoke pouring from the back of the home on East Sigler Street.

“(I) just happened to see black smoke coming from the highway and saw that it was a structure fire,” said Jeff Borum, a captain with Pipe Creek Township Fire Department.

Around 7 o’clock Sunday morning, Borum was on his way home from work when he saw the smoke and didn’t hesitate to help. He called 911. Borum knows the home and knows people who live there are hard of hearing. So, when he wasn’t able to alert anyone inside, he kicked in the front door. Borum says he found a mother who is deaf and her 17-year-old daughter. Both were sleeping.

“(I) just told them the back of the house and the garage was on fire and we need to get out,” said Borum.

Minutes after the two were out safely, first responders arrived. Pipe Creek Township Fire Department was first on scene and Borum started helping his crew fight the fire.

“By the time I got them out, the truck was pulling up then and I went back in and I got their three dogs. They had three little puppies so we got them out,” said Borum.

The fire started in the garage and didn’t take long to spread. Borum says smoke was starting to fill the living room. He hasn’t had a chance to talk to the mother or daughter but tells CBS4 he’s already heard from other family members.

“Everything was going good and they thanked me,” said Borum.

Borum has been an EMT or firefighter for more than 40 years and admits a “thank you” still means a lot.

“It makes you feel good. You were at the right place at the right time,” said Borum.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.