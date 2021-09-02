Firefighter receives minor injury on scene of fire at auto shop on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis firefighter received a slight injury while battling a business fire on the east side Thursday.

Crews responded to a fire at an auto shop in the 2800 block of N. Euclid Avenue around 5 a.m.

Officials say the fire generated a lot of smoke since it was enclosed and in a space that was described to our crews on scene as “cramped.”

One firefighter received a minor injury after officials say he touched an energized object before power was cut to the building.

The fire was contained within ten minutes of crews arriving.

Firefighters have yet to release a cause of the fire.