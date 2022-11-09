INDIANA — Did you see a “fireball” meteor in the sky Tuesday night? One was detected by satellite!

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, a “fireball” meteor was reported around social media and sent to the American Meteor Society website.

The Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) on the GOES-16 satellite can sometimes detect the light from these meteors as they burn up in the atmosphere, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

(The green dot is the light from the meteor being picked up on a satellite. Courtesy: NOAA)

The satellite appears to have picked up the meteor from Tuesday evening.

(The blue square is the light from the meteor being picked up on a satellite. Courtesy: NWS Indianapolis)