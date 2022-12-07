INDIANAPOLIS — A fire intentionally set inside a boy’s bathroom caused early dismissal Wednesday morning.

Lawrence North High School officials say the fire started in a second-story boy’s bathroom on the north side of the school. Students were safely evacuated from the school.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire happened in a trash can, with the fire originating in a paper tower dispenser. They responded to the fire around 11:38 a.m. Wednesday and the fire was out at 11:46 a.m.

There was residual smoke and water in the second-floor hallway. Buses went to the school to pick up students and take them home. Parents could also pick their students up from the south side of the building by door 15.

Officials say they will provide an update as to the status of school for Thursday later on. We will provide that update as it comes in.

Police are investigating the fire.