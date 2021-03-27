Fire on Indy’s near east side injures 3, 1 critically

INDIANAPOLIS — Fire officials are investigating after a fire on Indy’s near east side left a person in critical condition and two others in serious condition.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire happened in the 3200 block of Brookside Parkway S Drive. Crews responded to the fire just after 11:15 Saturday morning to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the east side of the sructure.

Three injured occupants, all roommates of the homeowner, were all outside before crews arrived. They were transported to the hospital.

The department said there was some damage on the neighboring home. The fire remains under investigation as of the time of this report.