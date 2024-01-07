INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating an early Sunday morning house fire that displaced three adults and two dogs on the city’s near west side.

Fire officials say they were called to the 700 block of King Avenue near West Michigan Street just before 12:30 a.m. First responders reported that three adults and two dogs had to get out quickly after the fire started on the back side of the house.

Fire officials say none of the people or dogs were hurt, but several cats are still unaccounted for.

Heat from the fire also caused damage to homes on each side of the house, according to IFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.