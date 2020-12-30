Fire in Anderson keeps crews working overnight

ANDERSON, Ind. — Firefighters in Anderson responded to a large fire on the city’s north side.

According to the Herald Bulletin, crews were called shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday to a school bus terminal on Second Street near Sycamore Street.

Firefighters were still on scene as of 5 a.m. Wednesday putting out any remaining hot spots.

CBS4 crews witnessed two aerial firetrucks being used and smoke still coming from the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we get more information.