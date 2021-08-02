Fire erupts at vacant Irvington strip mall; IFD says squatters to blame

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Monday morning, Indianapolis fire crews responded to a fire at a strip mall in the Irvington area on Indy’s east side.

Firefighters were dispatched to a building in the 6400 block of E. Washington Street around 1:30 a.m. The building is a mostly vacant strip mall that housed an H&R Block office.

Crews confirmed the H&R Block was undamaged, and the source of the fire was the unit next door. According to an IFD tweet, squatters cooking on a grill caused the fire.

#OnScene #IFD Squatters cooking on a grill, inside vacant structure at 6433 E Washington, to blame for fire that brought 70 firefighters to the scene for extinguishment. pic.twitter.com/dS5ue5UJR2 — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) August 2, 2021

IFD says the fire was under control in one hour. No one was injured.