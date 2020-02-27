Fire destroys sports equipment at Indianapolis high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis High School was left without any baseball equipment after a fire.

Sometime Monday night, the storage shed at Emmerich Manual High School where the baseball team stores their equipment caught fire.

The fire destroyed all of the team's equipment, down to the bases they used. Now, a group of alumni from the 80's are trying to replace everything.

Practices are supposed to start in mid-March and now players and the coach are left depending on donations from alumni and the community.

“Some of these kids have nothing, they’re inner-city kids and some of them come from hardly anything and this is one of the lifelines to be able to keep doing something,” Jeffery Bredding, the team’s coach said.

Coach Jeff has had problems with trespassers in the past. He thinks someone broke in, plugged in something to try and stay warm. IFD tells us the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you’re interested in helping the Manual Redskins, reach out to us and we’ll put you in contact with the coach.

If you’re interested in helping the team, you can contact Coach Jeff at Wheelguy1229@yahoo.com.