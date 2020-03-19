Fire department in Boone County delivering goods to those affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Ind. -- Firefighters in Center Township are answering the call to help those impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Center Township Fire Department announced a free grocery and essential supply delivery service Thursday. The service is available for people in Center Township that are either quarantined or to the elderly that do not want to take the risk of being in public.

People using the service will only pay for the groceries. When the department delivers the groceries, they will leave the receipt and any change in the grocery bag. They will also make arrangements if the person ordering needs help bringing the groceries inside.

The service will continue as the need is there. The department says there will be no impact to public safety for this service and all units will remain in service.