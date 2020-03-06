Fire crews battle flames at abandoned I-70 Mobile Home Park just 2 weeks after residents were evicted

Photo courtesy of the Wayne Township Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fire crews are battling flames at the abandoned I-70 Mobile Home Park. Wayne Township Fire Department officials say three trailers are on fire. The cause is suspicious and a fire investigations unit is at the scene.

This comes just two weeks after residents were forced to leave their homes.

The mobile home park is at the center of a lot of controversy. The Marion County Health Department got involved in December after receiving complaints about trash and debris.

The State Department of Health eventually issued an order for the park to be cleaned.

Residents were ordered to vacate the property, and a big legal battle ensued.

The deadline to move out was just two weeks ago.

Wayne Township FD says they have had several incidents involving squatters at the park, and this is the third fire since the closure.