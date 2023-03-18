INDIANAPOLIS — Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant Steak ‘n Shake on the northwest side.

The Pike Township Fire Department responded to reports of a building fire around 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon on West 38th Street and Bennett Drive.

Crews on the scene said the fire is now under control. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, it took all of the responding crews around 45 minutes total to bring the fire under control.

IFD also said an individual who was on the scene at the time of the fire requested to be checked by medics.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.