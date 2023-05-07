BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A fire had broken out at Cardinal Elementary School in Brownsburg early this morning, according to the Brownsburg Fire Department.

Officers were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. on a report of smoke coming through the roof at Cardinal Elementary School. Upon arrival, crews were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries reported.

The fire was determined to have started in the roof deck and is believed to be due to a lightning strike.

Brownsburg school said this in a statement sent to schools:

“Early Sunday morning, there was a fire in the roof deck at Cardinal. Brownsburg Fire Territory and other local agencies responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. At this time the fire was believed to be caused by a lightning strike. The fire was contained to the roof and there is no fire damage to classrooms. Any classroom damage was caused by water. BCSC staff is at Cardinal assessing the building and working to get things cleaned up. The water damage was contained to 1st grade and high ability classrooms. At this time we anticipate school will start on time tomorrow for all Cardinal students. We’ve identified new classroom spaces for students in 1st grade and high ability to have class tomorrow.”

This is a developing story, and information will be updated as it becomes available.