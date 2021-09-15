Fire at Zionsville apartment building caused by lightning strike

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – A lightning strike caused a fire at a Zionsville apartment building, investigators said.

911 dispatchers received the initial call about a fire at 1755 Williams Glen Blvd. just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. The Zionsville Fire Department responded to Williams Glen Apartments, where firefighters discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of a three-story apartment building.

They believe lightning hit the building as severe weather rolled through the area Tuesday night.

Zionsville crews were provided mutual aid from the Carmel, Whitestown, Pike Township and Lebanon fire departments. It took about two hours for crews to get the fire under control and clear the area.

A resident was treated and released at the scene and a firefighter was taken to an area hospital with a minor injury.

Apartment management relocated the affected residents. The damage estimate could exceed $100,000, according to the Zionsville Fire Department.