WESTFIELD, Ind. — Two households in Westfield are displaced after a house fire spread to a neighboring home overnight Monday.

The fire began just before 1 a.m. at a home on Wendover Avenue. It then spread to a home directly next door.

Fire crews said everyone in both homes made it out safely before firefighters arrived.

“We have a gas meter that’s been damaged, so we have a fire with a gas meter going and waiting for the gas company to shut the line off,” said Russ Schoaf, deputy chief of operations with the Westfield Fire Department.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.