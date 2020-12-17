Fire at recycling facility on east side leaves 2 injured

Photo from the scene by Rob Ressler

INDIANAPOLIS– A fire on Indy’s east side left one person seriously injured Thursday and another with minor injuries.

The fire was at a recycling facility in the 1200 block of North Sherman Drive. Firefighters were called out around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say 14 people were working inside when the fire broke out. One male worker suffered serious injuries and a female worker had slight injuries. No firefighter injuries were reported.

Investigators say it’s possible it started as an electrical fire, but the incident remains under investigation.

