INDIANAPOLIS — A fire at an apartment complex near downtown Wednesday night has left nearly 200 people in need of temporary housing.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday to an apartment fire at 1321 N. Meridian Street, which is the location for Circle City Apartments.

IFD said the fire originally started in a unit located on the apartment complex’s ninth floor. The apartment building consists of ten floors.

No injuries were reported throughout the fire damage, IFD said. The department noted that two individuals were checked on scene for slight smoke inhalation. Multiple pets were also rescued by firefighters.

IFD confirmed the fire was extinguished by 8:36 p.m.

Preliminary information suggests the fire was caused by a burning candle, according to IFD. The occupant of the unit where the fire originated reportedly told authorities that she left the apartment to check on her laundry while burning a candle inside the unit.

A couch inside the unit was on fire when she returned, IFD said. The occupant and a neighbor tried to put the flames out but were forced to evacuate and call 911.

A total of 28 IFD units responded to the apartment fire. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services also responded to the fire.

The displaced residents will be assisted by IFD Victims Assistance and the Red Cross in their search for temporary shelter.