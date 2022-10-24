With only .09″ it the rain gauge this is currently the driest October on record. We have only had three wet days this month and finally some much-needed rain will return to the state on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s ahead of a cold front that will eventually cool us down.

Most of the rain will be concentrated in far western Indiana until the evening. Scattered showers and storms will be off and on in the area through early Wednesday morning. Some locations could pickup over 1/2″ of rain, but the best chances for that will be on the western side of the state.

We need the rain. The dry conditions, along with breezy winds and low humidity, have led to an enhanced fire danger. To-date, the month of October is more than 2″ below average on rainfall and many drought has again spread across most of the state.

The rain ends early Wednesday, and we’re back to another steak of dry days. We’ll have dry conditions and more seasonal temperatures through the end of the work week.

This is now the driest October on record.

We’ll have gusty winds, with rain developing Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely Tuesday evening and rain will continue through Wednesday morning.

After a mild Tuesday, temperatures will be more seasonal for the rest of the week.