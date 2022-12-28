It’s a quiet start to our Wednesday morning with partly cloudy skies and breezy winds. There have been some patchy, very light fog in the area. So, a few additional slick spots developing are not out of the question. However, freezing fog isn’t as much of an issue as it was on Tuesday. Winds have picked up and that’s helping to sweep moisture away from the surface. Winds will be breezy, gusting out of the south near 25 to 30 mph on through the day. We get a lot of sunshine this afternoon, so have the sunglasses with you as you head out. Temperatures will finally rise back above freezing today. Southerly winds and sunshine will send temperatures jumping into the mid 40s this afternoon. However, wind chills at the warmest part of the day will still be closer to the upper 30s.

A breezy, mild evening

We stay breezy and partly cloudy through the evening. Temperatures won’t drop very far, only falling into the low 40s this evening and into the upper 30s early Thursday morning.

Even warmer with rain chances

We turn even warmer through the rest of the week and wetter too. A few isolated showers are possible on Thursday but most will stay dry. Friday and Saturday will be the wetter days with it looking favorable for many locations to pick up near 1″ of rain. At this time, it’s looking like there’s a possibility we could have drier conditions New Year’s Eve night as we ring in 2023. However, there’s still a little to iron out in the forecast, so be sure to check back for updates.