We received our first measurable snowfall for the season in Indianapolis on New Year’s Eve. This is the second latest first measurable snowfall we’ve had in a season. We missed the number one spot by a matter of days. The latest measurable snowfall on record came on January 4th in 1941 when a half inch fell.

Cloud cover will decrease this evening, allowing our temperatures to fall into the 20, with wind chill values in the teens. Tuesday will be breezy day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Expect high temperatures near 40°.

The rest of the week is shaping up to be rather quiet. We are closely watching a system that may impact us this weekend with another chance of rain and snow. However, there are some big questions on the track this system will take. As of now the forecast is for a rain/snow mix. However, measurable snow is also possible. However, we may see a southern shift to this storm track. If we do, that will greatly impact the amount of precipitation we see, if any. Keep checking back with us for updates as we monitor this and fine tune the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.

Tuesday will be a windy, cool day.

Our first snow of the season has arrived.

January is forecast to be a mild, dry month.

We gain 44 minutes of daylight this month.