Final weekend of arts and entertainment surrounding March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS — College athletes aren’t the only ones keeping the crowds entertained throughout march madness.

Local artists are displaying their work across downtown Indianapolis near tournament venues.

“Swish is almost the entertainment component for March Madness. And really getting an opportunity to lead with arts and culture and do it in a safe way,” said Co-Founder of GangGang, Mali Jeffers.

Over the course of three weeks, more than 260 live performances highlighting more than 700 local artists in Indianapolis.

Mali Jeffers and Alan bacon founded GangGang six months ago. The goal is to preserve, produce and promote culture. They’re doing just that as the creative directors for ‘Swish.’

“We have a lot of local talent here in Indianapolis and this is great to be able to perform and showcase our creative scene on this stage” said Bacon.

The talent is wide ranging and creative. One of the visual artists whose art can be seen downtown is Kwazar Martin.

“I love where they displayed it. Can’t get a better spot than the circle it’s a lot of foot traffic.” Kwazar Martin, Visual Artist

This is big for Martin who says he’s been drawing before he could walk, and you can see the dedication in the strokes of color. His piece “L’ Evate” took him days to finish. And there’s a special meaning behind it.

“To rise up man. I just tried to incorporate it with basketball. :32 But elevation is always important to continue to go up for me. :35 But I tried to incorporate the city in the background and just basketball of course,” said Martin.

This is a unique opportunity for so many talented people lacking gigs due to COVID creating challenges. Now their work in being displayed in the city hosting the entire tournament.

This weekend you will find more than 70-performances at five different locations across Indianapolis, including Lugar Plaza, Georgia street and Monument Circle.