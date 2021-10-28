Final person convicted for role in 2018 murder of Lavon Drake

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced on Thursday that Jason Epeards has been convicted for his role in the 2018 robbery and murder of Lavon Drake. Epeards is the third and final individual to be convicted in this case, with the jury announcing guilty verdicts after a three-day trial.

He has been found guilty on the charges of Felony Murder and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony).

Drake was shot and killed when Epeards and two other men lured him to a vacant home in the 14400 block of Kristen Circle. Drake was a manager-in-training and came into work on his day off to help deliver pizzas when he was killed.

In 2019, Juwann Terry had pleaded guilty to Murder and Robbery (Level 5 Felony) and received a 60-year sentence. In July, Jasean Dale was sentenced to 60 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. Epeards is the last person convicted.

A sentencing hearing has been set for December 10 at 1 p.m. in Criminal Court 32.