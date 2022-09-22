INDIANAPOLIS — A three-day trial resulted in a man’s conviction for his role in a 2019 fight and shooting outside a downtown White Castle.

On Wednesday, Brandon Kaiser was convicted of four counts of level 3 felony aggravated battery, two counts of level 5 felony battery, level 6 felony battery, and the class A misdemeanor of carrying a handgun without a license. He is the third and final defendant to be convicted in the case.

In September 2019, Judge Andrew Adams pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury, and was charged with three counts of misconduct. He received a one-year suspended sentence.

In November 2019, Christopher Vazquez pleaded guilty to Battery Resulting in Injury. He was sentenced to one year of Probation.

Judge Sabrina Bell and Judge Bradley Jacobs were each charged with two counts of misconduct.

The charges stem from a May 2019 shooting outside of a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis. Judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams were shot during the fight. Both were in town for a conference and have since recovered from their wounds.

FOX59 previously reported that Bell, Adams and Jacobs were reportedly out drinking on May 1, 2019, and decided to go to the Red Garter Gentlemen’s Club in downtown Indy at 3 a.m.

After finding the gentlemen’s club closed, the judges walked to a nearby White Castle on South Street. Documents state that Bell was intoxicated at the time and flipped off two men in an SUV who reportedly yelled something while driving past.

Two men — Alfredo Vazquez and Brandon Kaiser — exited the SUV and a physical altercation ensued with two of the judges being shot by Kaiser. Court documents show Bell never attempted to de-escalate the conflict and instead assisted in provoking the men.

Kaiser claimed self-defense in the case. Court documents show that attorneys for Kaiser claimed that he “used reasonable force to protect himself because he was attacked by two men with military training.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said upon review of the evidence, they determined that Kaiser, Vazquez, Adams and Jacobs could all potentially be considered suspects of a crime. A grand jury heard evidence presented by two independent teams of deputy prosecutors and decided to bring forward charges against Kaiser, Vazquez and Adams.

“This case represents the importance of allowing the judicial process to play out. In the time between the incident and the subsequent indictments, the Prosecutor’s Office faced immense scrutiny and public pressure due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding this case. Meanwhile, prosecutors and law enforcement were working diligently behind the scenes to produce the resolution we have today— all three individuals charged in this matter will be held accountable for their actions.” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears

A Sentencing Hearing for Kaiser has been set for Oct. 21 at 11:00 a.m. in Criminal Court 28.

Matt Christy contributed to this report